Thu, Jul 04, 2024 @ 11:07 GMT
Swiss CPI slows to 1.3% yoy in Jun, vs exp 1.4% yoy

Swiss CPI slows to 1.3% yoy in Jun, vs exp 1.4% yoy

Swiss CPI rose 0.0% mom in June, below expectation of 0.1% mom. Core CPI (excluding fresh and seasonal products, energy and fuel) fell -0.1% mom. Domestic product prices rose 0.2% mom while imported products prices fell -0.5% mom.

For the 12-month period, CPI rose 1.3% yoy, slowed from prior month’s 1.4% yoy, below expectation of 1.4% yoy. Core CPI slowed from 1.2% yoy to 1.2% yoy. Domestic products prices growth was unchanged at 2.0% yoy. Imported products prices fell -0.8% yoy, down from May’s -0.6% yoy.

Full Swiss CPI release here.

