Thu, Jul 11, 2024 @ 03:13 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsBoE's Mann foresees inflation bounce after touching 2%

BoE’s Mann foresees inflation bounce after touching 2%

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

BoE MPC member Catherine Mann, known for her hawkish stance, expressed caution in a speech overnight. Although headline inflation has fallen to 2%, Mann described this as a “touch and go,” predicting that “we’re going to be above 2% for the rest of the year.”

Mann emphasized the need to see a “sustained deceleration” in services inflation, signaling her reluctance to support interest rate cuts at this stage. Her comments suggest she remains committed to resisting rate cuts despite recent data showing headline inflation at the BoE’s 2% target.

 

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.