Eurozone industrial productions falls -0.6% mom in May, EU down -0.8% mom

Eurozone industrial production fell -0.6% mom in May, better than expectation of -1.0% mom. Production decreased by -1.0% for intermediate goods, 1.2% for capital goods, and 1.8% for durable consumer goods. Production increased by 0.8% for energy, and 1.6% for non-durable consumer goods.

EU industrial production fell -0.8% mom. The largest monthly decreases were recorded in Slovenia (-7.3%), Romania (-6.2%) and Denmark (-4.9%). The highest increases were observed in Ireland (+6.7%), Luxembourg (+3.9%) and Estonia (+3.8%).

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.