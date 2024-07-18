Japan’s exports rise 5.4% yoy in June, but volume down -6.2% yoy

In June, Japan’s exports grew by 5.4% yoy to JPY 9209B, falling short of 6.4% yoy expected. This marks the seventh consecutive monthly increase in export value. However, export volume fell by -6.2% yoy, indicating that the rise in export value was driven primarily by higher prices and falling Yen rather than increased demand.

By destination, shipments to the US increased by 11% yoy. Exports to China grew by 7.2% yoy, marking the seventh consecutive month of growth. Overall, exports to Asia rose by 7.7% yoy, but exports to the EU declined by -13.4% yoy.

Imports increased by 3.2% yoy to JPY 8985B, below the expected 9.3% yoy. Import volume also decreased by -8.9% yoy. For June, Japan recorded a trade surplus of JPY 224B.

In seasonally adjusted terms, exports declined by -0.2% mom h to JPY 8961B, while imports rose by 1.6% mom to JPY 9778B, leading to a trade deficit of JPY -817B.