UK payrolled employment rises 16k in Jun, unemployment rate steady at 4.4% in May

By ActionForex.com

In June, UK payrolled employment rose 16k or 0.1% mom. Median monthly pay increased 3.6%, sharply lower than prior month’s 6.0% yoy. This sharper than usual slow down in pay growth is partly because of the comparison with June 2023, which figure was inflated by pay settlements made in the health sector. Claimant count rose 32.3k versus expectation of 23.4k.

In the three months to May, unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.4%, matched expectations. Growth of average earnings including bonus slowed from 5.9% yoy to 5.7% yoy. Growth of average earnings excluding bonus slowed from 6.0% yoy to 5.7% yoy. Both earnings growth matched expectations.

Full UK labor market release here.

