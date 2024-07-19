Japan’s CPI core rises to 2.6%, above target for 27th month

Japan’s core CPI, which excludes food prices, rose from 2.5% yoy to 2.6% yoy in June, slightly missing expectations of 2.7% yoy. This nonetheless marks the 27th consecutive month that inflation has been at or above BoJ’s 2% target. Core-core CPI, which excludes both food and energy, increased from 2.1% yoy to 2.2% yoy, while headline CPI as unchanged at 2.8% yoy.

Services inflation saw a modest increase from 1.6% yoy to 1.7% yoy. A reduction in government subsidies aimed at curbing utility bills resulted in a 7.7% yoy rise in energy costs, up from 7.2% increase seen in May.

Attention is now shifting to BoJ’s upcoming meeting on July 30-31. There is divided opinion on whether BoJ will decide to hike the policy rate from the current 0.00-0.10% range to 0.15-0.25%. The central bank is also expected to unveil a roadmap for reducing its bond purchases and release its economic outlook report, which will publish new economic forecasts.