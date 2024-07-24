Japan’s PMI services surges to 53.9 while manufacturing back in contraction

Japan’s PMI Manufacturing declined from 50.0 to 49.2, underperforming against expectations of 50.5, indicating contraction. In contrast, PMI Services experienced a robust increase, rising sharply from 49.4 to 53.9, signaling a strong expansion and the highest activity level in three months. PMI Composite also rose from 49.7 to 52.6.

Usama Bhatti, Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, stating the reading was “indicative of solid growth,” driven primarily by the services sector. Manufacturing saw a “renewed reduction in output,” though the decline was marginal.

Additionally, the PMI report highlighted increasing operational challenges, with a “renewed increase in capacity pressures” across the private sector. For the first time in three months, there was a rise in the level of outstanding business, suggesting that firms are facing more backlog in their operations.

The report also underscored persistent cost pressures, particularly in manufacturing, where input prices rose sharply, marking the steepest increase since April 2023.

Full Japan PMI release here.