German Gfk consumer sentiment improves to -18.4, driven by income expectations

Germany’s Gfk Consumer Sentiment for August rose to -18.4, surpassing expectations of -21.1, and marking an improvement from July’s -21.6.

In July, economic expectations jumped from 2.5 to 9.8, and income expectations surged from 8.2 to 19.7, reaching their highest level since October 2021. Willingness to buy also improved, rising from -13.0 to -8.4, while willingness to save slightly decreased from 8.2 to 8.0.

Rolf Buerkl, consumer expert at NIM, attributed this upswing primarily to Germans’ increased income expectations. He also noted that the euphoria from the European Football Championship likely contributed to the positive sentiment.

However, Buerkl cautioned that it remains to be seen whether this effect is sustainable or just a “short-term flare-up.” He warned that if this good mood fades quickly, the path out of low consumption could be “long and demanding.”

