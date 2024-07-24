Eurozone PMI composite hits 5-month low at 50.1, ECB’s post-September rate cut path uncertain

Economic activity in Eurozone weakened in July, with PMI Manufacturing dipping from 45.8 to 45.6, a seven-month low, and missing expectations of 46.3. PMI Services also declined from 52.8 to 51.9, below the anticipated 52.9, marking a four-month low. Consequently, PMI Composite fell from 50.9 to 50.1, a five-month low.

Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, noted that the Eurozone economy “barely moved” in July. He highlighted that the manufacturing sector “deteriorated significantly,” offsetting “moderate growth” in the services sector.

While current growth data might justify a September rate cut by ECB, inflation data complicates this decision. De la Rubia noted that input prices in the services sector rose faster, and selling prices remained steady. Manufacturing input prices, which had fallen for over a year, have increased for two consecutive months. Output prices only marginally decreased.

De la Rubia added “Our conclusion is that while a September rate cut will most probably be exercised, it will be much trickier to follow this path in the months thereafter, unless the downturn morphs into a deep recession.”

Full Eurozone PMI release here.