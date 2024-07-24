UK manufacturing PMI hits 24-month high, encouraging start to H2

UK PMI data for July reveals a promising start to the second half of the year. PMI Manufacturing rose to 51.8, exceeding expectations of 51.1 and marking a 24-month high. PMI Services also increased slightly from 52.1 to 52.4, though just below the forecast of 52.5. The overall PMI Composite index improved from 52.3 to 52.7.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, noted, “The flash PMI survey data for July signal an ‘encouraging start’ to the second half of the year, with output, order books, and employment all growing at faster rates amid rebounding business confidence, while price pressures moderated.”

Post-election business sentiment has surged, with increased demand and hiring in both manufacturing and services sectors. Despite the slowest price rise in three and a half years, suggesting potential for a summer rate cut, caution remains.

“Policymakers will likely take a cautious approach to loosening policy amid signs of inflationary pressures pivoting away from services towards manufacturing, where Red Sea shipping delays and higher freight prices are adding to costs again,” Williamson added. The renewed hiring trend could also sustain wage pressures, keeping inflation somewhat persistent.

Full UK PMI release here.