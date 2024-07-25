Thu, Jul 25, 2024 @ 17:25 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUS Q2 GDP grows 2.8% annualized, inflation pressures ease

US Q2 GDP grows 2.8% annualized, inflation pressures ease

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

The advance estimate of US GDP growth in Q2 2024 showed a robust 2.8% annualized increase, significantly exceeding the anticipated 2.0% and doubling Q1’s pace of 1.4%.

This stronger-than-expected growth was driven by rises in consumer spending, private inventory investment, and nonresidential fixed investment. Notably, imports also increased, which are subtracted in the GDP calculation.

On the inflation front, GDP price index slowed from 3.1% to 2.3%, falling below the expected 2.6%. PCE price index also eased from 3.4% to 2.6%, and core PCE price index saw a notable decrease from 3.7% to 2.9%.

The sharp uptick in GDP growth, coupled with cooling inflation metrics, presents an optimistic economic outlook. Deceleration in price indexes suggests easing inflationary pressures, which would support rate cut by Fed in the coming months.

Full US Q2 GDP advance release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.