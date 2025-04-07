Nikkei 225 Wave Analysis

Nikkei 225: ⬇️ Sell

Nikkei 225 broke support zone

Likely to fall to support level 30600.00

The Nikkei 225 index recently broke the support zone located at the intersection of the support level 35000.00 (former monthly low from September) and the support trendline of the daily down channel from January.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active downward impulse wave 3 of the higher-order impulse wave (C) from January.

The Nikkei 225 index can be expected to fall to the next support level 30600.00 (former major support from August of 2024).