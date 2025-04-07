Mon, Apr 07, 2025 @ 04:31 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Wave Analysis

Gold Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Gold: ⬇️ Sell

  • Gold broke daily up channel
  • Likely to fall to support level 3000.00

Gold recently reversed down from the resistance level 3150.00 (which formed the daily Bearish Engulfing) and broke the sharp daily up channel from February.

The breakout of this up channel added to the bearish pressure on Gold – accelerating the active downward correction to the higher-order impulse wave (3) from November.

Gold can be expected to fall to the next round support level 3000.00 (which stopped the previous short-term correction iv).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.