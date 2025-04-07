Gold Wave Analysis

Gold: ⬇️ Sell

Gold broke daily up channel

Likely to fall to support level 3000.00

Gold recently reversed down from the resistance level 3150.00 (which formed the daily Bearish Engulfing) and broke the sharp daily up channel from February.

The breakout of this up channel added to the bearish pressure on Gold – accelerating the active downward correction to the higher-order impulse wave (3) from November.

Gold can be expected to fall to the next round support level 3000.00 (which stopped the previous short-term correction iv).