French GDP exceeds expectations with 0.3% qoq growth in Q2

France’s GDP grew by 0.3% qoq in Q2, surpassing the expected 0.2% growth. This positive performance was driven by a slight rebound in gross fixed capital formation , which increased by 0.1% after a decline of 0.4% in the previous quarter. Consequently, final domestic demand, excluding inventories, made a modest contribution to GDP growth, adding 0.1 percentage points compared to no contribution in Q1 2024.

Household consumption remained stable at 0.0%, following a slight decline of 0.1% in the first quarter. Foreign trade also contributed positively to GDP growth, adding 0.2 percentage points. This was supported by stable imports (0.0% after -0.3%) and dynamic exports, which grew by 0.6% following a 0.7% increase in Q1.

Lastly, changes in inventories had no impact on GDP growth, continuing the trend from the previous quarter with a neutral contribution of 0.0 points.

Full French GDP release here.