Tue, Jul 30, 2024 @ 07:42 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFrench GDP exceeds expectations with 0.3% qoq growth in Q2

French GDP exceeds expectations with 0.3% qoq growth in Q2

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

France’s GDP grew by 0.3% qoq in Q2, surpassing the expected 0.2% growth. This positive performance was driven by a slight rebound in gross fixed capital formation , which increased by 0.1% after a decline of 0.4% in the previous quarter. Consequently, final domestic demand, excluding inventories, made a modest contribution to GDP growth, adding 0.1 percentage points compared to no contribution in Q1 2024.

Household consumption remained stable at 0.0%, following a slight decline of 0.1% in the first quarter. Foreign trade also contributed positively to GDP growth, adding 0.2 percentage points. This was supported by stable imports (0.0% after -0.3%) and dynamic exports, which grew by 0.6% following a 0.7% increase in Q1.

Lastly, changes in inventories had no impact on GDP growth, continuing the trend from the previous quarter with a neutral contribution of 0.0 points.

Full French GDP release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.