Australia’s trimmed mean CPI drops to 3.9%, continuing six-quarter downtrend

In Q2, Australia’s CPI rose by 1.0% qoq, matching both expectations and the pace set in Q1. Annual rate increased from 3.6% to 3.8% , also in line with forecasts.

More notably, the core inflation measure marked its sixth consecutive quarter of cooling. Trimmed mean CPI, which is a key indicator of underlying inflation, rose by 0.8% qoq. This represents a slowdown from the prior quarter’s 1.0% qoq increase and falls below the expected 0.9% qoq. Annually, trimmed mean CPI slowed from 4.0% yoy to 3.9% yoy, below the expected 4.0% and continuing its downward trend from the peak of 6.8% in the December 2022 quarter.

Additionally, the monthly CPI for June slowed from 4.0% yoy to 3.8% yoy, again matching expectations.

Full Australia CPI release here.

