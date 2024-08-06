Tue, Aug 06, 2024 @ 17:03 GMT
Eurozone retail sales falls -0.3% mom in June, EU down -0.1% mom

Eurozone retail sales falls -0.3% mom in June, EU down -0.1% mom

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone retail sales volume fell -0.3% mom in June, worse than expectation of -0.2% mom. Retail trade decreased for food, drinks, tobacco by -0.7%, and for non-food products (except automotive fuel) by – 0.1%. Retail trade increased increased for automotive fuel in specialised stores by 0.5%.

EU retail sales volume fell -0.1% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases in the total retail trade volume were recorded in Croatia (-2.7%), Austria (-2.3%), Latvia and Lithuania (both -1.7%). The highest increases were observed in Romania (+1.8%), Bulgaria (+1.4%) and Denmark (+1.0%).

Full Eurozone retail sales release here.

