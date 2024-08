UK payrolled employment rose 24k or 0.1% mom in July. Median monthly pay increased by 5.6% up sharply from June’s 3.8% yoy, but below May’s 6.0% yoy. Claimant count jumped 135k versus expectation of 14.5k.

In the three months to June, unemployment fell from 4.4% to 4.2%, versus expectation of a rise to 4.5%. Average earnings including bonus rose 5.4% yoy, slowed from 5.7% but beat expectation of 4.6%. Average earnings excluding bonus slowed to 4.5% yoy, down from 5.7%, below expectation of 4.6%.

