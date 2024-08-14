Wed, Aug 14, 2024 @ 10:41 GMT
Eurozone industrial production falls -0.1% mom in Jun, EU down -0.1% mom

Eurozone industrial production falls -0.1% mom in Jun, EU down -0.1% mom

Eurozone industrial production fell -0.1% mom in June, much worse than expectation of 0.4% mom rise. Industrial production increased by 0.7% for intermediate goods, 1.9% for energy, 0.9% for capital goods, and 3.8% for durable consumer goods. Production decreased by -2.5% for non-durable consumer goods.

EU industrial production fell -0.1% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases were recorded in Ireland (-7.8%), Belgium (-6.5%), Croatia and Portugal (both -3.7%). The highest increases were observed in Romania (+4.0%), Finland (+3.6%) and Slovakia (+2.1%).

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.

