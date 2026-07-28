Rangebound AUD/USD Awaits Australia CPI as Bullock Signals Higher Hurdle for RBA Hike

TL;DR: RBA Governor Michele Bullock has reframed Wednesday’s Q2 CPI report — the question isn’t whether core inflation is elevated, but whether it’s hot enough above 3.8% to justify an August RBA hike, with AUD/USD stalled at resistance ahead of the release.

Why This CPI Report Matters

Australia’s Q2 CPI report is shaping up as the defining domestic event before the Reserve Bank of Australia’s August 11 meeting. But Governor Michele Bullock may have already reframed how markets should interpret the numbers. The issue isn’t whether the RBA retains a tightening bias — it clearly does. The more important question is whether, after three rate hikes this year and a pause in June, there’s any pressing need to tighten again immediately.

Unless Wednesday’s inflation data delivers a meaningful upside surprise, Bullock’s latest remarks suggest policymakers are comfortable giving previous rate increases more time to work.

What Bullock Actually Signaled

In a speech today, Bullock left little doubt that another hike remains on the table, stating the Board is “prepared to act as required to achieve its mandate, including by increasing the cash rate further if needed.” Yet that statement was balanced by a more nuanced read on current conditions — she noted that underlying inflation has evolved broadly as expected since May, while acknowledging both housing activity and the labor market have softened more than the RBA had anticipated.

Those developments matter because they point to monetary policy exerting greater restraint on demand than the Bank itself expected only months ago. In other words, Bullock didn’t dilute the tightening bias — she signaled the urgency to use it has diminished.

The Number That Actually Matters: 3.8%

That distinction makes Wednesday’s CPI report less about whether inflation remains elevated and more about whether it’s sufficiently stronger than expected to justify acting again in August. The quarterly trimmed mean inflation measure remains the RBA’s preferred guide, with consensus looking for a 0.9% qoq increase after 0.8% previously — lifting the annual pace from 3.6% to 3.7%.

That would mark a fourth consecutive quarterly reading within the 0.8%–1.0% range, confirming underlying inflation remains stubbornly sticky. Critically, it would still sit just below the RBA’s own May Statement on Monetary Policy forecast of 3.8% yoy — and that comparison may matter more than the consensus figure itself:

A print at or above 3.8% would suggest inflation is running hotter than the RBA anticipated, restoring a pressing case for an August hike

would suggest inflation is running hotter than the RBA anticipated, restoring a pressing case for an August hike A print around 3.7% or lower would reinforce Bullock’s view that inflation is evolving as expected, giving the Board little incentive to tighten immediately

Headline CPI is expected to rise just 0.7% qoq after 1.4% in Q1, with annual inflation holding at 4.1% thanks to lower fuel prices — comfortably below the RBA’s own May baseline forecast of 4.8%, leaving the policy focus squarely on the trimmed mean.

ActionForex’s Technical View on AUD/USD

The rebound from the 0.6864 short-term low has stalled at a key resistance zone: the 55-day EMA (now at 0.7008) and the 38.2% retracement of 0.7277 to 0.6864, at 0.7022.





Three Factors Capping the AUD/USD Rally

AUD/USD is facing three headwinds limiting its rally:

Receding RBA hike expectations — Bullock’s tone suggests policymakers are in no rush to tighten again immediately.

— Bullock’s tone suggests policymakers are in no rush to tighten again immediately. Elevated Fed rate-hike expectations — a residual effect of the oil shock rather than its current direction. Brent has fallen sharply this week on the US-Iran pause, but at $83–88 it remains well above July’s $70 low, and the month’s spike toward $100+ has left markets pricing meaningfully higher odds of a September Fed hike than two weeks ago. The drag on AUD/USD isn’t where oil trades today — it’s what the month’s move has already done to rate expectations.

— a residual effect of the oil shock rather than its current direction. Brent has fallen sharply this week on the US-Iran pause, but at $83–88 it remains well above July’s $70 low, and the month’s spike toward $100+ has left markets pricing meaningfully higher odds of a September Fed hike than two weeks ago. The drag on AUD/USD isn’t where oil trades today — it’s what the month’s move has already done to rate expectations. Deteriorating risk appetite — regional technology stocks continue to struggle, weighing on the Australian Dollar. The KOSPI lost 10.84% today while the Nikkei fell 3.95% as markets reacted to concerns over Nvidia’s “circular financing” model.

What Happens Next: CPI, the Fed, and the Path for AUD/USD

A stronger-than-expected Q2 CPI print tomorrow might give AUD/USD a brief bounce. But that momentum won’t sustain unless the other two factors resolve. More importantly, the Fed rate decision also lands tomorrow, and a hawkish FOMC vote could easily overturn any CPI-driven boost.

On the other hand, a weaker-than-expected CPI report — or even an in-line print — could finally bring sellers in and push AUD/USD decisively through the 0.6964 minor support and the near-term rising channel floor. That would strongly argue the rebound from 0.6864 has completed as a corrective bounce, with a retest of the 0.6864 low likely next and the broader downtrend from 0.7277 poised to resume.

Key Takeaways