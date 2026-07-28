RBA’s Bullock Keeps Rate Hike Option Alive Despite Policy Lags

Speaking in Sydney today, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock reaffirmed that the Board remains firmly focused on restoring price stability while leaving the door open to further monetary tightening if inflation proves more persistent than expected. Although she acknowledged that “the global environment has changed and the outlook is uncertain,” Bullock stressed that the RBA’s objectives “haven’t changed,” with the Board remaining committed to delivering both price stability and full employment. She also emphasized that the full effects of the cash rate increases delivered earlier this year “will take time to materialize,” making it too early to judge whether existing policy settings are sufficiently restrictive.

Bullock warned that even if the latest disruption to global oil supplies proves temporary, inflation risks have not disappeared. She noted that “underlying inflation is still expected to be higher as fuel price rises flow through to other prices,” while reminding markets that “inflation and capacity pressures in the domestic economy were already too high prior to the recent shock.” Although there is evidence that domestic demand and labor market conditions have been easing, she argued that the economy continues to face significant capacity constraints and that the Board remains focused on “preventing elevated cost pressures from entrenching inflation.”

While acknowledging that further moderation in demand may still be required, Bullock stopped short of signaling an imminent policy move, instead framing the coming months as a test of whether earlier tightening will be sufficient. She reiterated that monetary policy cannot solve Australia’s weak productivity growth, but can make its greatest contribution by maintaining “low and stable inflation” alongside sustainable full employment. The speech nevertheless preserved the RBA’s tightening bias, with Bullock concluding that the Board “is prepared to act as required to achieve its mandate, including by increasing the cash rate further if needed.”

Key Takeaways

Policy stance: RBA retains a conditional tightening bias and remains prepared to raise the cash rate again if inflation proves persistent.

RBA retains a conditional tightening bias and remains prepared to raise the cash rate again if inflation proves persistent. Policy lags: Bullock emphasized it is too early to judge whether the earlier rate hikes have been sufficiently restrictive, as their full effects are still working through the economy.

Bullock emphasized it is too early to judge whether the earlier rate hikes have been sufficiently restrictive, as their full effects are still working through the economy. Inflation: Even if oil supply disruptions ease quickly, higher fuel prices are expected to lift underlying inflation through broader cost pass-through.

Even if oil supply disruptions ease quickly, higher fuel prices are expected to lift underlying inflation through broader cost pass-through. Domestic economy: Demand and labour market conditions are cooling, but capacity pressures remain elevated and inflation was already too high before the latest oil shock.

Demand and labour market conditions are cooling, but capacity pressures remain elevated and inflation was already too high before the latest oil shock. Long-term challenge: Weak productivity continues to constrain Australia’s non-inflationary growth potential, a problem monetary policy cannot solve.

Weak productivity continues to constrain Australia’s non-inflationary growth potential, a problem monetary policy cannot solve. Market implication: The speech pushes back against expectations of an early policy pivot and reinforces the RBA’s data-dependent tightening bias.

Full speech of RBA’s Bullock here.