Riding EURUSD Sellside

I am already riding two EURUSD sell entries. Another possible sell opportunity could be forming for traders that are not in yet.

EURUSD Possible Bearish Scenario

Watch for price to tap 4 Hour FVG (Purple) first.

Watch for a bearish shift and bearish reversal signs in the FVG zone.

Wait for all above to play out first then plan the sell entry, stops and targets with confidence.

If price continues higher and breaks above the July 27 2026 high then trade setup is cancelled and if price breaks below the July 27 2026 low without tapping the 4H FVG then trade setup is cancelled.

EURUSD 15 Minute Chart July 27 2026

A trader should always have multiple strategies all lined up before entering a trade. Never trade off one simple strategy. When multiple strategies all line up it allows a trader to see a clearer trade setup. We at EWF never say we are always right. No market service provider can forecast markets with 100% accuracy. Only thing we at EWF 100%, is that we are RIGHT more than we are WRONG.

Of course, like any strategy/technique, there will be times when the strategy/technique fails so proper money/risk management should always be used on every trade. Hope you enjoyed this article and follow me on social media for updates and questions> @AidanFX

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