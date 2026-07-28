Bitcoin Joins Tech Selloff as Circular Financing Fears Hit Nvidia and AI Trade

TL;DR: Nvidia’s near-5% overnight drop over expanding circular financing deals with OpenAI triggered a broad Asian tech selloff and dragged Bitcoin below key retracement support, as investors reassess whether AI demand is genuinely end-user driven or increasingly vendor-financed.

Why This Selloff Matters

Asian technology stocks came under heavy selling pressure on Tuesday as concerns over Nvidia’s expanding financing commitments spilled across the global AI supply chain, triggering sharp declines in semiconductor shares and weighing on cryptocurrencies. South Korea’s KOSPI bore the brunt of the selloff, plunging enough to trigger market circuit breakers for the second time this month, while Japan’s Nikkei also suffered steep losses.

The retreat came despite a modest easing in geopolitical tensions, underscoring that investor attention has shifted from Middle East risk back to a more fundamental question: is the AI investment boom sustainable, or is it increasingly propped up by financing rather than organic demand?

What Triggered the Move: Nvidia’s Financing Web

The catalyst was Nvidia’s nearly -5% decline overnight — its biggest one-day loss since February — which pushed the stock below the psychologically important $200 level. Reports from the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg indicated that Nvidia is in discussions to guarantee up to $250 billion in financing for OpenAI to lease a 10-gigawatt data center in Ohio being developed by a SoftBank subsidiary.

That proposal comes on top of previously reported plans to support roughly $350 billion of financing for OpenAI’s purchases of Nvidia chips. Separately, Nvidia has also agreed to back Ilya Sutskever’s Safe Superintelligence — reinforcing the perception that the company is becoming increasingly intertwined with the financing needs of the very customers driving demand for its products.

The Circular Financing Debate

Those reports revived a debate that has quietly simmered beneath the AI rally for much of the year: whether Nvidia is evolving from a chip supplier into a financier of its own ecosystem. The concern centers on so-called “circular financing,” in which a supplier helps finance customers who then use those funds to purchase the supplier’s own products — allowing revenue to flow back to the lender.

Investors have drawn comparisons with vendor-financing practices from previous technology booms — not because the business models are identical, but because both raise the same question: is reported demand being increasingly supported by financing rather than by independently funded end customers?

Why Credit Markets Are the Real Signal

Perhaps the most telling market reaction came not from equities but from credit. The cost of insuring Nvidia’s five-year debt against default reportedly recorded its largest single-day increase on record. Although absolute credit spreads remain relatively low, the sharp move suggests bond investors are beginning to reassess the risks tied to Nvidia’s growing financial commitments.

ActionForex analysis suggests credit markets often focus more heavily on balance-sheet strength than equity investors do, making the CDS move an important signal that concerns are extending beyond short-term valuation into structural financing risk.

Why Asia Absorbed the Shock First

Asia quickly absorbed the shock because it sits at the center of the global AI hardware supply chain. South Korea’s market — dominated by memory-chip manufacturers supplying high-bandwidth memory used in AI accelerators — suffered the largest declines. Taiwan’s benchmark also fell sharply, while Japan’s losses reflected pressure on semiconductor equipment makers and precision manufacturers closely tied to AI capital expenditure.

Rather than a broad-based risk-off move, the selloff was concentrated in markets with the greatest exposure to continued AI infrastructure spending — a distinction that matters for gauging how far the contagion could spread.

ActionForex’s Technical View on Bitcoin

The deterioration in sentiment also spread into digital assets, with Bitcoin and Ethereum both declining as investors reduced exposure to high-beta, technology-linked assets.

Technically, Bitcoin’s break below the 38.2% retracement of the 57,736 to 66,890 rebound, at 63,394, suggests the recovery has likely run its course. A deeper fall should first be seen to the 61.8% retracement at 61,233, with a decisive break there opening the way for a retest of the 57,736 low.

The broader technical picture also remains unfavorable. Bitcoin was previously rejected by the 67,245 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 82,822 to 57,736 at 67,319), while repeated failures to reclaim the 55-day EMA reinforce the bearish medium-term outlook.

Whether the current decline proves to be another consolidation phase or the start of a fresh leg lower from the broader peak at 126,230 will depend on the strength of selling momentum over the coming sessions.



Key Takeaways