US CPI falls to 2.9% yoy in Jul, core CPI down to 3.2% yoy

US CPI rose 0.2% mom in July, matched expectations. CPI core (all items less food and energy) rose 0.2% mom, matched expectations. Energy prices were unchanged over the month while food prices increased 0.2% mom.

For the 12-month period, CPI slowed from 3.0% yoy to 2.9% yoy, below expectation of 3.0% yoy. Headline CPI reading was the lowest since March 2021. CPI core slowed from 3.3% yoy to 3.2% yoy, matched expectations. CPI core reading was the lowest since April 2021. Energy prices rose 1.1% yoy while food prices rose 2.2% yoy.

Full US CPI release here.

