Australia’s employment surges 58.2k while unemployment rate ticks up

Australia’s labor market showed robust growth in July, with employment rising by 58.2k, significantly surpassing expectations of 26.5k. This increase was driven by a strong gain in full-time employment, which rose by 60.5k, while part-time employment saw a slight decline of -2.3k.

Unemployment rate ticked up from 4.1% to 4.2%, slightly higher than the expected 4.1% and marking the highest level since November 2021. This increase in the unemployment rate comes alongside a rise in the participation rate, which climbed from 66.9% to a record high of 67.1%. Additionally, the employment-to-population ratio edged up by 0.1% to 64.3%, just shy of the historical high of 64.4% set in November of last year. Monthly hours worked also increased by 0.4% mom.

Kate Lamb, ABS head of labour statistics, noted that while the unemployment rate has increased by 0.1 percentage point in each of the past two months, the record high participation rate and near-record employment-to-population ratio indicate that “there continues to be a high number of people in jobs, and looking for and finding jobs.”

