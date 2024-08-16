New Zealand BNZ manufacturing rises to 44, 17th month of contraction

New Zealand’s manufacturing sector showed a slight improvement in July, with the BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index rising from 41.2 to 44.0. Despite this rebound, the sector remains deeply entrenched in contraction, marking its 17th consecutive month below the expansion threshold. The current level is still significantly below the long-term average of 52.6.

Breaking down the data, production saw an uptick, increasing from 35.7 to 43.4, while new orders also rose, moving from 39.0 to 42.5. However, employment in the sector continued to decline, slipping from 44.0 to 43.1. Finished stocks decreased from 47.7 to 46.5, and deliveries fell slightly from 44.8 to 44.3.

Despite the relative improvement in activity, the proportion of negative comments from respondents remained high, though it eased slightly to 71.1% in July from 76.3% in June. Businesses cited ongoing issues such as a lack of orders, customers, and sales, which have been persistent concerns in recent months.

BNZ’s Senior Economist Doug Steel commented that “manufacturing activity will turn when the broader economy turns.” He added that easing monetary conditions, including a lower OCR, could help stimulate a general pick-up in sales, but emphasized that this recovery would take time.

