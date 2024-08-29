Thu, Aug 29, 2024 @ 12:02 GMT
Eurozone economic sentiment rises to 96.6, EU up to 96.9

Eurozone economic sentiment rises to 96.6, EU up to 96.9

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator rose from 96.0 to 96.6 in August. Employment Expectations Indicator rose from 97.9 to 99.2. Economic Uncertainty Indicator fell from 17.9 to 17.2.

Eurozone industry confidence rose from -10.4 to -9.7. Services confidence rose from 5.0 to 6.3. Consumer confidence fell from -13.0 to -13.5. Retail trade confidence rose from -9.1 to -8.1. Construction confidence rose from -9.1 to -8.1.

EU Economic Sentiment Indicator rose from 96.5 to 96.9. Employment Expectations Indicator rose form 98.7 to 99.6. Economic Uncertainty Indicator fell from 17.1 to 6.6.

For the largest EU economies, the ESI improved strikingly for France (+4.3). It also improved significantly for Spain (+1.3) and the Netherlands (+0.9), while for Poland the ESI recorded only a slight increase (+0.3). The ESI deteriorated for Germany (-1.7) and Italy (-1.2).

