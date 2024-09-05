Eurozone retail sales rises 0.1% mom in Jul, EU up 0.2% mom

In July, Eurozone retail sales volumes rose by 0.1% mom, in line with market expectations. The grwoth was primarily supported by a 0.4% rise in sales of food, drinks, and tobacco, alongside a 0.1% uptick in non-food products, excluding automotive fuel. However, automotive fuel sales in specialized stores declined by -1.0%, offsetting some of the overall growth.

Across the broader EU, retail sales increased by 0.2% mom in July. Among EU member states, Croatia saw the highest monthly gain in retail trade volume, up 2.9%, followed by Austria and Slovakia at +1.8%, and Slovenia at +1.6%. On the other hand, Luxembourg recorded the largest drop in retail sales, down -2.1%, with Romania (-1.8%) and Cyprus (-1.1%) also posting significant declines.

Full Eurozone retail sales release here.