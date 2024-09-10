China’s exports grow 8.7% yoy in Aug, imports up only 0.5% yoy

China’s exports grew by a robust 8.7% yoy to USD 308.7B in August, surpassing market expectations of 6.5% yoy growth. However, this impressive figure is largely attributed to base effect, as exports contracted by -8.8% yoy during the same period last year.

Exports to key regions such as the US, the EU, and the ASEAN all posted solid gains. Notably, exports to the EU saw the largest increase, growing 13% yoy.

In terms of imports, China’s intake from the US rose by 12% yoy, while imports from the EU showed a decline. Imports from ASEAN grew by 5% yoy. Overall import growth remained weak, increasing by just 0.5% yoy compared to the expected 2.0% yoy.

China’s trade surplus widened significantly, rising from USD 84.65B in July to USD 91.02B, exceeding expectation of USD 83.9B.