Wed, Sep 11, 2024 @ 10:26 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUK GDP stagnates in Jul with sharp production contraction

UK GDP stagnates in Jul with sharp production contraction

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

The UK economy showed no growth in July, marking a disappointing performance after also stagnating in June. The flat 0.0% mom reading fell short of expectations for 0.2% increase.

Breaking down the numbers, services sector—typically a key driver of UK growth—rose just 0.1% mom in July. Meanwhile, production sector saw a sharp contraction, declining by -0.8% mom. Construction activity also fell by -0.4% mom.

In the three months to July, UK GDP managed to post 0.5% growth compared to the previous three-month period ending in April, largely supported by the services sector, which grew by 0.6%. Construction performed relatively well, with a 1.2% expansion, marking its first positive three-month growth since September 2023. However, production remained weak, contracting by -0.1% over the same period.

Full UK GDP release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.