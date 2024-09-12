Japan’s wholesale price growth slows sharply to 2.5% yoy in Aug as Yen rebounds

Japan’s corporate goods price index decelerated to 2.5% yoy in August, falling below market expectations of 2.8% yoy, marking the first slowdown in eight months. The data reflects a cooling in price pressures, which has been reinforced by a significant 7.4% appreciation in Yen during the month.

The stronger Yen drove a steep slowdown in Yen-based import prices, with the annual growth rate dropping sharply from 10.8% yoy in July to just 2.6% yoy in August. This marks a considerable easing in import costs, offering some relief to Japanese businesses relying on foreign goods.

On a month-to-month basis, CGPI fell by -0.2% mom, while import prices measured in yen contracted significantly by -6.1% mom. The sharp fall in import costs suggests that the stronger yen is playing a key role in softening inflationary pressures, especially in the context of global commodity prices.

Full release here.