Australia’s employment grows 47.5k in Aug, labor market remains tight

Australia’s employment grew by a robust 47.5k in August, significantly exceeding expectations of 25.3k. While full-time employment declined slightly by -3.1k, part-time jobs saw a sharp increase of 50.6k, boosting the overall figure. The employment-to-population ratio edged up by 0.1% to 64.3%, just shy of the record high of 64.4% set in November 2023.

Unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%, as anticipated, with the number of unemployed individuals falling by -10.5k, a -1.6% mom decline. Participation in the labor force remained strong, with the participation rate unchanged at 67.1%. Additionally, monthly hours worked rose by 0.4% mom, reflecting continued labor demand.

Kate Lamb, head of labor statistics at ABS, commented: “The employment and participation measures remain historically high, while unemployment and underemployment measures are still low, especially compared with what we saw before the pandemic. This suggests the labor market remains relatively tight.”

Full Australia employment release here.