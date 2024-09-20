ECB’s de Guindos keeps all option open data will drive future rate cuts

In an interview with Expresso, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos reaffirmed the central bank’s cautious approach regarding rate cuts in the upcoming meetings. He stressed that ECB remains “fully committed” to a data-dependent strategy, making decisions on a “meeting-by-meeting” basis.

While he acknowledged the possibility of cuts in both October and December, De Guindos highlighted that December would provide a clearer picture. “We will have more information and a new round of projections,” he noted.

Nevertheless, he emphasized ECB plans to keep “all options open” to retain flexibility, with future moves hinging entirely on evolving economic data.