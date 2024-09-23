Mon, Sep 23, 2024 @ 20:54 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUS PMI indicates 2.2% annualized GDP growth, inflation remains a concern

US PMI indicates 2.2% annualized GDP growth, inflation remains a concern

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US PMI Manufacturing fell from 47.9 to 47.0, marking a 15-month low. PMI Services slipped slightly from 55.7 to 55.4, while Composite PMI edged down from 54.6 to 54.4, indicating continued economic growth but at a slower pace.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, noted, “The data points to an economy growing at an annualized rate of 2.2% in the third quarter, driven by the robust service sector.”

However, rising inflationary pressures are cause for concern, with prices charged for goods and services increasing at the fastest rate in six months. Input costs in services, particularly wages, have surged to their highest in a year.

“FOMC may need to move cautiously in implementing further rate cuts,” Williamson added.

Full US PMI release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.