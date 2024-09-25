OECD sees 3.2% global growth in 2024 and 2025

In the Economic Outlook Interim Report, OECD raised its global GDP growth forecast for 2024 by 0.1% to 3.2%, while keeping the 2025 projection steady at 3.2%.

In the US, growth forecasts remain unchanged at 2.6% for 2024 but have been downgraded by 0.2% to 1.6% for 2025. Eurozone’s GDP growth forecast is unchanged at 0.7% for 2024 and revised down by 0.2% to 1.3% for 2025. Japan faces a significant downgrade for 2024, with growth reduced by -0.6% to -0.1%, but 2025 forecast is upgraded by 0.3% to 1.4%.

The UK sees a notable upward revision, with growth forecasts increased by 0.7% to 1.1% in 2024 and by 0.2% to 1.2% in 2025. Canada’s GDP growth is slightly upgraded by 0.1% to 1.1% in 2024, remaining unchanged at 1.8% in 2025. Australia faces a sharp downgrade, with 2024 growth reduced by -0.4% to 1.1% and 2025 growth also cut by -0.4% to 1.8%.

As inflation trends toward central bank targets, OECD projects that Fed’s main interest rate could ease to 3.5% by the end of 2025 from the current range of 4.75%-5%. Similarly, ECB is expected to reduce its rate to 2.25% from 3.5% now. In contrast, Japan may see “further mild increases in policy interest rates,” with gradual withdrawal of policy accommodation, provided inflation stabilizes at the 2%.

