BoJ minutes show divided views on rate hike timing

Minutes from BoJ’s July meeting reveal a split among policymakers on the pace of future rate hikes. While BOJ raised its short-term interest rate to 0.25% by a 7-2 vote, differing opinions emerged on how quickly further increases should occur.

One member argued that if price trends follow the bank’s outlook, it would be “necessary” to proceed with further tightening. Another suggested that with inflation projected to reach its target by H2 of fiscal 2025, the policy rate should gradually rise toward the neutral rate, estimated at around 1%. This member cautioned against rapid rate increases and favored a “timely and gradual” approach to avoid shocks to the economy.

However, some members expressed concerns about the risks of moving too quickly. One warned that monetary policy normalization should not be an end in itself and urged caution in monitoring the risks tied to policy shifts. Another highlighted that inflation expectations were “not being anchored at 2 percent”, suggesting the need to avoid excessive market speculation about future rate hikes.

The minutes also reflect “high uncertainties regarding the level of the neutral interest rate” about Japan’s neutral interest rate, given the long period without rate hikes. One member noted the difficulty of setting policy based on estimates of the neutral rate, calling for flexibility in adjusting policy based on evolving economic conditions.

Full minutes of BoJ’s July meeting here.