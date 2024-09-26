German Gfk consumer climate rises to -21.2, stabilizing at low level

Germany’s GfK Consumer Climate index for October showed a marginal improvement, rising from -21.9 to -21.2, though falling short of the expected -21.0. Despite the slight uptick, overall consumer sentiment remains weak. Economic expectations dipped from 2.0 to 0.7 in September, while income expectations saw a stronger rise, from 3.5 to 10.1. The willingness to buy also improved, increasing from -10.9 to -6.9, while the willingness to save climbed from 10.7 to 12.0.

Rolf Bürkl, consumption expert at NIM, cautioned against overinterpreting this minor improvement. He stated, “After the severe setback in the previous month, the slight improvement in consumer climate can be interpreted more as a stabilization at a low level.”

He further added, “The consumer climate has not improved since June 2024, and the slight increase cannot be seen as the start of a noticeable recovery.” In addition to the ongoing challenges of wars, crises, and inflation, the labor market has emerged as a new source of concern in recent months, weighing on consumer sentiment.

Full German Gfk consumer climate release here.