Canada’s GDP grew 0.2% mom in July, above expectation of 0.1% mom. Services-producing industries grew 0.2% mom while goods- producing industries rose 0.1% mom. Overall, 13 of 20 sectors expanded in July.

Advance information indicates that real GDP was essentially unchanged in August. Increases in oil and gas extraction and the public sector were offset by decreases in manufacturing and transportation and warehousing.

Full Canada GDP release here.