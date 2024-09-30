Swiss KOF rises to 105.5, economy slowly working out of trough

Swiss KOF Economic Barometer edged higher in September, rising from 105.0 to 105.5, surpassing market expectations of 102.0. This modest increase reflects a slow but steady recovery in the Swiss economy, with KOF noting that “the Swiss economy is slowly working its way out of the trough.”

According to KOF, nearly all sectors show signs of a more favorable outlook. Manufacturing industry, in particular, has seen the most significant improvement, while financial and insurance services, construction, and other service sectors also show positive momentum.

Hospitality industry continues to maintain above-average prospects, with little change compared to prior months. On the demand side, consumer demand indicators remain stable and point to further growth. However, KOF highlighted that indicators for future foreign demand have weakened, suggesting potential challenges for Swiss exports going forward.

Full Swiss KOF release here.