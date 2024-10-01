Eurozone CPI falls to 1.8% in Sep, CPI core down to 2.7%

Eurozone CPI fell from 2.2% yoy to 1.8% yoy in September, below ECB’s 2% target for the first time since 2021. CPI core (ex-energy, food, alcohol & tobacco), ticked down from 2.8% yoy to 2.7% yoy. Both matched expectations.

Looking at the main components, services is expected to have the highest annual rate in September (4.0%, compared with 4.1% in August), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (2.4%, compared with 2.3% in August), non-energy industrial goods (0.4%, stable compared with August) and energy (-6.0%, compared with -3.0% in August).

Full Eurozone CPI flash release here.