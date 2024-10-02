ECB’s de Guindos cites weaker growth outlook, expects recovery to strengthen over time

In a speech today, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos acknowledged that Eurozone growth was weaker than expected in Q2, leading to a downward revision in the growth outlook for the region. He added that risks to growth remain “tilted to the downside”.

Despite this, de Guindos expressed optimism for the future, expecting the recovery to “strengthen over time”. He cited rising real incomes and the waning impact of restrictive monetary policy as key factors that should bolster consumption and investment. Additionally, he pointed to boost in exports as global demand improves, contributing to the recovery.

Full speech of ECB’s de Guindos here.