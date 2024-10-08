Tue, Oct 08, 2024 @ 05:46 GMT
Australia's NAB business confidence improves to -2, inflation pressures still high despite...

Australia’s NAB business confidence improves to -2, inflation pressures still high despite easing costs

By ActionForex.com

Australia’s NAB Business Confidence improved in September, rising from -5 to -2. Business conditions also increased from 4 to 7, with key components such as trading conditions rising from 8 to 12, profitability up from 2 to 5, and employment conditions also climbing from 1 to 5.

A key positive development was the continued easing in input cost pressures. Labour cost growth slowed to 1.7% in quarterly equivalent terms, down from 1.8% in August. Purchase cost growth eased to 1.2%, from 1.6%.

NAB’s Head of Australian Economics, Gareth Spence, noted that while business conditions have been trending lower over the past 24 months due to slower economic growth, capacity utilization remains significantly above its long-run average.

Spence remarked, “This remains an important dynamic for the RBA where, despite slow growth, inflation remains too high, suggesting that the balance of supply and demand in the economy is yet to fully normalize.”

Full Australia NAB business confidence release here.

