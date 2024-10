US initial jobless claims jumped sharply by 33k to 258k in the week ending October 5, well above expectation of 231k. That’s also the highest level since mid-2023. Four-week moving average of initial claims rose 7k to 231k.

Continuing claims rose 42k to 1861k in the week ending September 28. Four-week moving average of continuing claims rose 4.5k to 1832k.

