Fed’s Bostic: Comfortable skipping a rate cut if data supports

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, in an interview with WSJ, indicated that he is open to pausing further rate cuts if economic data warrants it.

“I am totally comfortable with skipping a meeting if the data suggests that’s appropriate,” Bostic said.

His view aligns with the more conservative approach seen in Fed’s recent projections, where he has penciled in only one more quarter-point rate cut for the remainder of the year.

Bostic’s stance highlights a split among Fed officials regarding the future path of rate cuts. In the latest “dot plot” nine Fed members favor just one more 25bps cut this year, ten officials projected two such cuts.

