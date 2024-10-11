New Zealand BNZ PMI rises to 46.9, but stays in contraction for 19th month

New Zealand’s BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index rose slightly from 46.1 to 46.9 in September, marking the third consecutive month of improvement. Despite this, the sector remains in contraction for the 19th straight month, with the index still well below the long-term average of 52.6.

Catherine Beard, Director of Advocacy at BusinessNZ, highlighted that while it’s positive to see the highest PMI result since April, the sector faces a “long and slow road” to recovery.

The components painted a mixed picture: production improved from 46.6 to 48.0, while employment dipped slightly from 46.8 to 46.6. New orders also inched higher from 47.3 to 47.8, but deliveries fell further from 45.8 to 45.6.

Negative sentiment among respondents is gradually improving, with 63.5% expressing pessimism in September, down from 64.2% in August and significantly lower than the 76.3% seen in June. The main concerns continue to revolve around weak demand, with many businesses citing a lack of orders and sales as key issues.

Full NZ BNZ PMI release here.