Canada’s employment grew 46.7k in September, above expectation of 34.5k. Full-time employment rose 112k or 0.7% mom, largest gain since March 2022. Part-time work fell -65k or -1.7%.

Unemployment rate fell from 6.6% to 6.5% better than expectation of 6.6%. Participation rate fell -0.2% to 64.9%. Total hours worked, however, fell -0.4% mom. Average hourly wages rose 4.6% yoy, slowed from 5.0% yoy.

Full Canada employment release here.