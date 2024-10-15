Canadian CPI down -0.4% mom in Sep, annual rate slows to 1.6% yoy

Canada’s CPI fell -0.4% mom in September, much worse than expectation of -0.2% mom. Over the 12-month period, CPI slowed from 2.0% yoy to 1.6% yoy, below expectation of 1.8% yoy. That was the lowest figure since February 2021. The main contributor to headline deceleration was lower year-over-year prices for gasoline in September (-10.7%). CPI ex-gasoline was unchanged at 2.2% yoy.

The core measures showed CPI median unchanged at 2.3% yoy. CPI trimmed unchanged at 2.4% yoy. CPI common rose from 1.9% yoy to 2.1% yoy. All matched expectations.

Full Canada CPI release here.