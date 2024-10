Eurozone goods exports fell -2.4% yoy to EUR 216.7B in August. Goods imports fell -2.3% yoy to EUR 212.1B. Trade balance was a EUR 4.6B surplus. Intra- Eurozone trade fell -4.3% yoy to EUR 183.5B.

In seasonally adjusted term, goods exports fell -0.1% mom to EUR 237.9B. Goods imports rose 1.0% mom to EUR 226.8B. Trade balance reported EUR 11.0B surplus. Intra-Eurozone trade fell -0.5% mom to EUR 215.1B.

Full Eurozone trade balance release here.