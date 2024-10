Japan’s unemployment rate fell from 2.5% to 2.4% in September, below expectations of 2.5%.

While the total number of employed individuals declined slightly by -0.1% to seasonally adjusted 67.82m, the number of unemployed fell -2.3% to 1.68m, marking the second consecutive monthly decrease.

Additionally, job availability ratio rose 0.01 to 1.24, meaning there were 124 job openings for every 100 job seekers, reflecting strong demand for labor.