Eurozone GDP grows 04% qoq in Q3, Germany avoids recession

Eurozone GDP rose by 0.4% qoq in Q3, surpassing the anticipated 0.2% qoq growth. A notable surprise came from Germany, where GDP grew by 0.2% qoq against expectations of a -0.1% qoq contraction, allowing Europe’s largest economy to narrowly avoid a recession. France also outperformed, with GDP increase of 0.3% qoq for the quarter.

For the EU as a whole, GDP expanded by 0.3% qoq. Among member states, Ireland posted the strongest growth at 2.0% qoq, followed by Lithuania at 1.1% qoq and Spain at 0.8% qoq.

However, some economies faced contraction, with Hungary’s GDP declining by -0.7% qoq, Latvia’s by -0.4% qoq, and Sweden’s by -0.1% qoq.

Year-over-year growth was mixed across the EU, with positive annual growth rates reported in seven countries, while six saw negative growth.

Full Eurozone GDP release here.