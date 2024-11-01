China’s Caixin PMI manufacturing rises to 50.3, domestic demand recovery amid weak exports

China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI improved to 50.3 in October, up from 49.3 and surpassing expectations of 49.5.

According to Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group, October brought a mix of positive developments, including “growth in manufacturing supply and demand, increases in prices, proactive inventory replenishment by companies, and logistics delays.”

However, challenges persist as external demand remains soft; new export orders contracted for the third consecutive month. Wang added that declining employment levels and weak foreign demand continue to weigh on the sector.

